Fast Rising 2022 DE Jimmy Scott Gets Offer From Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College continues to be busy in the New York area. Last week they offered Jimmy Scott, 2022 defensive end out of St. Joseph's Collegiate Prep in Buffalo, New York. BC Bulletin spoke with the sophomore about his recruiting journey so far, and where Boston College stands with him. 

Scott, at a solid defensive end at 6-3, 250 pounds. Like most 2022 recruits does not have a star ranking at this point. This is not uncommon for sophomores. His offer list however showcases a recruit that will have be a three-four star recruit when all is said and done. According to Scott, he currently holds offers from Syracuse, Rutgers, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Illinois, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Buffalo. Even as a sophomore some of the schools have stuck out to him especially Syracuse, BC, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Rutgers.

Even with a list like he has Scott's recruitment is about to blow up. While he has yet to have an offer from them yet, he is also hearing from Michigan State, Miami (Florida), Texas A&M, Penn State, Kentucky, and Duke.

Like many recruits with a list like that Scott is looking for "a great school with good academics and a great football program." According to the sophomore, Boston College checks all of those boxes. He has yet to visit or tour Boston College, and expressed an interest in that when it is safe to do so. 

Scott is a defensive end that has explosive power. He's able to swim past offensive linemen and explode on the ball carrier or quarterback. Scott isn't the type of defensive end to use speed to cause havoc, he uses his raw power which is very impressive. He's also got the size and length that coaches look for in a defensive end. With a little time, it's not hard to imagine Scott starting at a Power Five school.

Currently Jimmy Scott does not have a Top 5. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news around Jimmy Scott. 

