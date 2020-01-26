2020 Defensive Back Jiovanny Holmes Commits To Boston College

As expected, Cleveland Heights safety Jiovanny Holmes has committed to Boston College. Offered a few weeks ago, Holmes was planning on signing with the Eagles after he made his visit, which originally was planned for last weekend but was postponed due to bad weather.

Currently ranked a 3* by 247Sports, Holmes also had offers from Cincinnati, UMass and Eastern Kentucky.

Earlier when we talked to Holmes after he was offered he gave us his thoughts. "The BC offer, I got really excited because it is a great program" Holmes said "and Coach Hafley and I have a great relationship". Holmes felt like he belonged, and connected with the coaches, especially new linebacker's coach Sean Duggan. "they are going into a new year with new talent" he told BC Bulletin, "and they said that new talent starts with me".

To get a better idea of what kind of player Boston College is getting, we also spoke to Mac Stephens, Holmes's head coach at Cleveland Heights. "He can play any defensive back position because of his length and speed." Stephens told BC Bulletin. "He’s a tall rangy athlete at 6’2” 190 pounds which makes him effective in covering today’s bigger and taller receivers."

Not only is Holmes a talented player on the field, but his coach spoke highly of his character as well. "Jiovanny is one of the most well rounded young men that I have had the pleasure of coaching." Stephens said. "He is a natural leader that was elected as a captain his senior year."

It appears today will be an incredibly busy day of news for Boston College football recruiting. Joe Sullivan, Recruiting Coordinator and Director of Player Personnel has tweeted out his signature "Rick Ross" GIF four times already this morning, signaling that there have been four commitments today. We of course will break down them all here on BC Bulletin.

