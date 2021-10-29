Big Update on Five Star '23 DB Joenel Aguero

Joenel Aguero, a five star recruit out of the IMG Academy in Florida tweeted last night that he could be deciding soon. Boston College is currently in the running for the elite recruit, who transferred out of St. John's Prep (Danvers, MA) last season. The Georgia Bulldogs, and a litany of other big time programs are in the mix for his services.

So where does he end up? Right now the signs point to the Bulldogs. Aguero has visited Athens, Georgia twice over the past two weeks, and there is buzz that he could become the next blue chipper in Kirby Smart's defense. However, it was interesting that last night Director of Player Personnel Joe Sullivan retweeted Aguero's tease. Maybe Boston College is in better shape than people expect?

If Boston College could somehow land Aguero, he would become one of the highest ranked recruits the school has ever signed. And the scouting reports on the junior are off the charts. SI All American lead analyst John Garcia had this to say when he saw Aguero earlier this fall.

DB Joenel Aguero (2023) worked multiple spots in the IMG secondary and filled in as the signal-caller at safety after Wilson's ejection. The junior has good length and is already filled out and he's armed with a smooth backpedal and foot quickness, but his range was how he flashed brightest late in the game. Aguero thwarted the best scoring attempt for AHS in the game's final minutes, breaking from the hash to the pylon by the time Murphy completed a quick drop in time to dislodge a one-handed attempt from Inniss.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for future updates on the recruitment of Joenel Aguero.

