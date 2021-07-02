Boston College Makes Top 12 For Elite '23 CB Joenel Aguero

Boston College stands in good company as they made the Top 12 list of elite '23 cornerback Joenel Aguero. The 6-0 junior announced his list on Twitter.

Aguero is about as sought after as they come in terms of schools. A high four star according to 247sports.com, he is considered the 35th ranked recruit in the entire country, and the 6th ranked athlete, and 9th ranked recruit in the state of Florida. Given his list, it is clear that there are going to be many top ranked blue chip schools that are going to push for his commitment, which will be an incredible challenge for the Eagles.

The young cornerback has an interesting backstory. He started his high school playing days for former Boston College quarterback Brian St. Pierre at St. John's Prep in Danvers (MA). However, he transferred out to play at the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida, a school that has produced loads of four and five star recruits that go on to big schools. However, Jeff Hafley and his staff have been in contact with him from the start, and that has paid dividends.

If the Eagles were to somehow beat out all the schools on this list, Aguero would be the highest ranked recruit to commit to BC since linebacker Brian Toal in the early 2000's. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on his recruitment.

Could Boston College land the biggest commitment in the past almost twenty years?

