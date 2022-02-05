Skip to main content

'23 DE Jordan Mayer To Visit Boston College

An intriguing junior will be checking out Chestnut Hill later this winter

Boston College recruiting is in a dead period, but potential recruits are still setting up visits for when contact is allowed again. '23 defensive end Jordan Mayer, from Thomas Jefferson in Clairton (PA) set up his date, and will be on campus for an unofficial visit on March 19. The rising senior, who is not yet ranked by 247sports.com, has offers from West Virginia along with Duke. 

"I talked to the defensive line Coach (Vince) Oghobaase  and I talked to Coach Cibene (Defensive Line Assistant and head coach Jeff Hafley," Mayer told us about his initial offer back in July. "We just talked back and fourth asking me how practice went and conditioning and talking about me being a great fit there and boom he told me I was getting a full scholarship to play football at Boston College!"

Boston College currently has a trio of commitments for the upcoming Class of 2023, Boubacar Traore (DT), Jaeden Skeete (WR) & Datrell Jones (RB) of Catholic Memorial (MA). 

