Josaiah Stewart Decommits From Boston College

Boston College football lost a recruit this week as defensive end Josaiah Stewart decommitted from the Eagles according to a source. The Everett, Massachusetts product, and member of the recruiting class of 2021, had originally committed to Steve Addazio's staff back in November. Stewart kept his pledge when Jeff Hafley took over at the helm in January.

From what I have heard the staff decided to move on from Stewart, and that all parties involved agree this would be in the best interest of the student. Also this did not damage BC's connection with the school. The relationship with the Everett program and coaches are both still strong, which should keep BC involved in future recruits.

In terms of local recruits in the Bay State, the Eagles are still battling to keep defensive tackle TJ Guy and offensive linemen Erik Russell and Drew Kendall. They also have linebacker Owen McGowan currently committed.

There are a slew of defensive ends that Boston College seems to be in good shape with. Jason Onye, a four star defensive end out of Rhode Island has spoken highly of the Eagles. In addition 247Sports reported that Indianapolis DE Kyran Montgomery had BC in his Top 3. If defensive end coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim can pull some magic in the DMV another name to watch out for is Kevin Gilliam, a four star Top 150 defensive end out of Virginia. Finally Ryheem Craig, a Tennessee defensive end with a solid list of offers has been very pro-BC on his social media account (BC Bulletin will have an interview with him up shortly)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC