'22 WR Joseph Griffin II Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

Earlier today we wrote about Boston College locking down the state of Massachusetts. Today the Eagles landed their second Bay State commitment, with wide receiver Joseph Griffin II announcing his commitment

The Springfield (MA) receiver is the second Massachusetts wide receiver to commit in the past two days, joining Ismael Zamor who committed on Tuesday. He is a high three star recruit according to 247sports, and hold offers from Virginia, Wake Forest, Duke and UMass. 

Griffin is considered the #2 commitment in the state. With his pledge, Boston College has the #2, #3, and #4 Massachusetts recruits in the Class of 2022. The next big name to watch is the top rated recruit Ty Chan, an offensive lineman from Lawrence Academy. A source told me that Boston College is in constant contact with the four star lineman who also has offers from Notre Dame and Penn State. 

While Zamor is a bit smaller, Griffin is a huge target, at 6'4 he would already be the biggest wide receiver on the roster. The duo will give BC an excellent pair of wide receivers in the class, and the best part is that they are both local recruits. Before Griffin's commitment Boston College had the 6th ranked recruiting class in nation. While this probably won't last, the team has been lauded lately for their recruiting efforts.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for any further updates on this commitment. 

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Jesus I can’t even cook dinner after work without this staff getting a huge commitment! Seriously a great get, two big wide receivers. And of course local. If he manages to lock up Chan and recruit at remotely this level in New Jersey, the DMV and elsewhere (which I have no reason to doubt) this class will just be bonkers. And with no reason for it to slow down in 2023 too!

