Georgia DB Josh Moore Releases His Top Six

A.J. Black

Boston College made the Top 6 for Marist School (Atlanta, GA) defensive back Josh Moore

BC Bulletin spoke with Moore about his list, and why he chose the schools that are on his list

Boston College: "I like BC because the new staff is just great, they are bringing a new energy to Boston. Coach Hafley knows what he's doing which makes BC an attractive program."

Duke: "I like Duke because it has a track record of sort of hidden gems that just come in and ball out to become all conference players and All-Americans and thats definitely attractive. Duke is also the best school in the South which I like. They have recruited really hard too."

Syracuse: "I like Syracuse because its a cool college sort of town, they have a phenomenal communications school and the staff is super fired up about me"

Stanford: "Stanford is the best school in the country and the hardest to get into in D1 which makes them unique, plus being by San Francisco and Silicon Valley is really nice and beautiful."

Notre Dame: "I like Notre Dame because of how historic of a program it is, they win a lot and have a rich culture there producing defensive backs. One of my high school teammates is poised to start there this year."

Northwestern: "I like Northwestern because its right next to a major city ,Chicago which gives it a bunch of internship opportunities and their facilities are top notch."

Moore further explained that he does not have a date yet for his commitment. 247sports has all their crystal ball predictions for Stanford at this time. 

