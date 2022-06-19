S Kahlil Ali Commits to Boston College

Prized defensive back Khalil Ali has pledged to Boston College. The three star out of Pennsauken, New Jersey chose the Eagles over a finalist list of Louisville, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia. He recently was on campus for an official Visit.

Ali announced his decision on Twitter.

This is a massive get for Jeff Hafley and staff, as Ali is one of the top recruits in New Jersey. A physical safety that checks all the boxes, he ran a 24.23 200 and a 52.96 400 as a sophomore. He ranked near the top of every ranking services recruits in the state. 247sports.com Composite Index had him as the #6 recruit in the state, and with an impressive offer list, this was quite the catch for Jeff Hafley and his staff.

Ali had been on campus multiple times over the past few years, and the work of the staff clearly helped him to decide on Chestnut Hill.

Boston College has put together an impressive defensive back group already for the 2023 class. Shawn Battle and Carter Davis are both solid recruits with good offer lists, and the addition of Ali puts this group at the next level. With a handful of other big names still deciding, this group could be one of the best in recent memory.

