'22 Linebacker Kaleb Brown "Truly Blessed" by Boston College Offer

Boston College continued to make inroads with the Class of 2022 with a new offer this week to Texas linebacker Kaleb Brown.

Brown, a 6'0 190 pound linebacker from Del Valle, Texas is a very high three star recruit according to 247sports.com. Rated an "88", he also holds offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, SMU, and UTSA. But watching his film it is clear that his offer sheet should grow exponentially in the future.

BC Bulletin spoke with Brown about his Boston College offer and where the Eagles stand in his process.

The connection between Brown and the Eagles began on Twitter. According to the sophomore one of the BC coaches followed him, which led to a conversation with his coach. Brown, called linebacker coach Sean Duggan. "We had an amazing conversation, we talked about my future and how I can be successful." Shortly after the Eagles offered him a scholarship. It sounds like the connection was strong between the two and they hit it off according to the recruit, "Coach Duggan is a real cool person, we will stay in contact." he told BC Bulletin.

When looking for a program, Brown has an idea what the school should have. I want to go to a place where I feel like is home" Brown said "It will give me an opportunity to be successful in life and grow as a young man."The offer from Boston College stood out for Brown as well. "I feel like they’re a great team , and I’m truly blessed to be recognized by a school of there caliber." he explained. He plans on visiting Chestnut Hill once it is safe to do so.

The quick film study on Brown shows an exciting linebacker, who delivers some brutal hits. Incredibly physical and strong, he dominates on the defensive side of the ball, and looks to have the strength to take on any offensive player. Check out his film above to get more examples of this.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting updates on Kaleb Brown.

