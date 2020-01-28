ATH Kameron Arnold Commits To Boston College

The third commitment of the weekend has come in, and it's 2020 Athlete Kameron Arnold. A senior at St. Mary's in West Bloomfield, Michigan, Arnold is a 3* athlete according to the 247 Sports rating service.

Arnold, played both cornerback and wide receiver in high school according to his recruiting page. BC Bulletin spoke with Arnold about what position he was recruited for and he said "the coaches told me I would be a hybrid safety where I can cover tight ends, go on blitz’s, cover the flats, give good run support, and drop back and play a deep have in zone."

If he indeed is coming in to play safety, he would be the second defensive back that Jeff Hafley has added since becoming head coach. Jiovanny Holmes a defensive back from Cleveland Heights, Ohio also committed after visiting this weekend.

Since his commitment came so close to his visit, we talked to Arnold about what about Boston College attracted him. "BC is a great school overall!" he explained, "they have strong academics and a beautiful campus".

The culture was a big appeal to Arnold, and was excited about meeting the players and staff of the program . "The best part of the visit was getting to spend time with the new coaching staff and players" Arnold said, "they are great people to be around!"

There is still one more commitment from last weekend that has yet to be announced. There were four commitments eluded to, and as of now we know of Arnold, Holmes and St. Xavier quarterback Matthew Rueve. We will break down the final commitment as soon as it is announced.

