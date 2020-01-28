BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

ATH Kameron Arnold Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

The third commitment of the weekend has come in, and it's 2020 Athlete Kameron Arnold. A senior at St. Mary's in West Bloomfield, Michigan, Arnold is a 3* athlete according to the 247 Sports rating service. 

Arnold, played both cornerback and wide receiver in high school according to his recruiting page. BC Bulletin spoke with Arnold about what position he was recruited for and he said "the coaches told me I would be a hybrid safety where I can cover tight ends, go on blitz’s, cover the flats, give good run support, and drop back and play a deep have in zone."

If he indeed is coming in to play safety, he would be the second defensive back that Jeff Hafley has added since becoming head coach. Jiovanny Holmes a defensive back from Cleveland Heights, Ohio also committed after visiting this weekend. 

Since his commitment came so close to his visit, we talked to Arnold about what about Boston College attracted him. "BC is a great school overall!" he explained, "they have strong academics and a beautiful campus".  

The culture was a big appeal to Arnold, and was excited about meeting the players and staff of the program . "The best part of the visit was getting to spend time with the new coaching staff and players" Arnold said, "they are great people to be around!"

There is still one more commitment from last weekend that has yet to be announced. There were four commitments eluded to, and as of now we know of Arnold, Holmes and St. Xavier quarterback Matthew Rueve. We will break down the final commitment as soon as it is announced. 

Follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And check out site publisher AJ Black on Twitter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Lands Commitment From 2020 Quarterback Matthew Rueve

BC lands a commitment from a 2020 quarterback Matthew Rueve

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

2020 Defensive Back Jiovanny Holmes Commits To Boston College

Read why the defensive back could be a great late get for Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

WR Christian McStravick Enters Transfer Portal`

Texas wide receiver is reportedly heading to the transfer portal

A.J. Black

by

Jkmanx

2022 Linebacker Tyler Martin Says Boston College Near Top Of List After Recent Visit

A big time local prospect had a great visit with the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Jarius Hamilton Scores Career High 23 Points As BC Squeaks Past VT 61-56

Sloppy win for Boston College, but a big one that they desperately needed

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Boston College Still Active With 2020 Recruiting Class

Eagles continue to offer new scholarships to previously not targeted recruits

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

2021 CB Andrew Garwo Talks About New Staff, Re-Offer From Eagles

Brother of Patrick Garwo could be heading to the Eagles soon

A.J. Black

Kobay White Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return to Boston College

Big news for the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Preview and Predictions

Who will take it today in Chestnut Hill?

A.J. Black

For Aapeli Rasanen, It’s All About Bringing a Trophy Back to Boston College

The Finnish forward is looking to bust BC out of a championship slump.

jbiagioni16

by

Riderbc20