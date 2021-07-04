'22 Defensive End Kivon Wright Commits To Boston College

The Eagles struck on the 4th of July with the addition of '22 defensive Kivon Wright out of Manvel (TX). The three star end chose the Eagles over offers from Tulane, Louisiana and Louisiana Tech. Wright announced his decision on Twitter.

Today's decision is yet another recruit from the big June 18th campus visit that has also landed running back Alex Broome and Cam Barfield, wide receiver RJ Maryland, defensive end Daveon Crouch, linebacker Edwin Kolenge, and cornerback Amari Jackson.

"I liked that we were able to speak on a personal level. They also emphasized the coaching philosophy at Boston College which caught my attention." Wright told BC Bulletin when he was first offered. "We spoke on the phone for about an hour. We had a great conversation!" Wright was primarily recruited by defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase.

