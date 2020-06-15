Boston College Basketball Busy With Pair of Offers Today

With college basketball coaches now allowed to talk to recruits, it has been an active day for many programs. Boston College is no exception, handing out two offers at the time of this writing. Jim Christian's staff made offers to center Kyle Filipowski and forward Alex Karaban.

Filipowski is a 2022 center out of Wilbraham and Monson Academy in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. Only a sophomore, he is 6'8, which should probably mean he will add a few more inches by the time he hits college. He currently also holds offers from UCLA, Providence along with offers today from Maryland, Marquette and Virginia. Currently he does not have a ranking, but looking at that offer sheet, he probably will have a solid star ranking.

Karaban is a 6-7 small forward out of the New Hampton School, in New Hampton, New Hampshire. He currently holds offers from Marquette, Georgetown, Purdue, Indiana, Stanford, and Boston College. According to Rivals on Twitter he also heard from Georgia, Virginia, Penn and Bryant. He also does not have a ranking, but should see a bump when the sites adjust their systems.

It will be worth watching to see how Jim Christian's staff recruits given that it is assumed that he is on the hot seat. Given the lack of job security and struggles on the court, it might be increasingly challenging to land quality recruits.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.