BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Lands In Top 6 For DE Kyran Montgomery

A.J. Black

Boston College made the Top 6 for defensive end Kyran Montgomery out of Pike HS in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Montgomery is an intriguing '21 recruit, ranked a high three star by 247sports, and a four star by Rivals.com. According to his tweet he is also considering the Arizona State Sun Devils, Penn State Nittany Lions, Missouri Tigers, Purdue Boilermakers and Minnesota Golden Gophers. He is considered a rising recruit on Rivals, who is ranked #222 in the country, and the number eight defensive end. 

The 6'4 215 pound junior is a solid defensive end that is incredible quick with a good burst off of the line. He is a little undersized for now, but with a collegiate weight and training program he will certainly bulk up. Montgomery looks to be a smart player, a bit on the raw side but with a huge upside. He has all the tools to be a sensational player at the next level, but might need some time to get himself up to collegiate speed. 

Boston College currently has one defensive end in their recruiting class in Andre Porter out of Washington DC. This could be a class where the Eagles land quite a few as Jeff Hafley and his staff look to rebuild a unit that struggled in all facets of the game last year. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news regarding Kyran Montgomery.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Athletes and Coaches React to Death of George Floyd and Aftermath

Emotions have run high as player, coaches and alumni have reacted to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Basketball Schedules Series With the University of Rhode Island

Boston College will be facing off with a regional foe over the next two seasons

A.J. Black

The 2014 Boston College Upset Against USC Began The Ascension of Ryan Day

It was a big moment for BC Football, but this game served a big purpose for the team's offensive coordinator, Ryan Day

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 5 Tight End Hunter Long

He has been on the brink of a huge season now for two years, what could Long do in a new offense?

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 8 For LB Jackson Hamilton

The Eagles made the cut for an exciting linebacker out of Georgia.

A.J. Black

OL Adam Korutz Enters Transfer Portal

Backup lineman will be entering the transfer portal after having starting role blocked.

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: May 27, 2020

An in-depth look at Boston College recruiting, including news and analysis of some of the big stories

A.J. Black

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Until July 31

College sports recruiting will continue to be on hiatus, at least in person until the middle of summer. This could set up a busy fall.

A.J. Black

Boston College Men's Basketball Alumni Profile: Craig Smith Part 1

Former Eagles great spoke with us about his career at Boston College

Brett Rider

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 OL Otto Hess

Boston College continues to be red hot on the recruiting trail with the addition of an offensive lineman out of Illinois.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara