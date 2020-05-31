Boston College Lands In Top 6 For DE Kyran Montgomery

Boston College made the Top 6 for defensive end Kyran Montgomery out of Pike HS in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Montgomery is an intriguing '21 recruit, ranked a high three star by 247sports, and a four star by Rivals.com. According to his tweet he is also considering the Arizona State Sun Devils, Penn State Nittany Lions, Missouri Tigers, Purdue Boilermakers and Minnesota Golden Gophers. He is considered a rising recruit on Rivals, who is ranked #222 in the country, and the number eight defensive end.

The 6'4 215 pound junior is a solid defensive end that is incredible quick with a good burst off of the line. He is a little undersized for now, but with a collegiate weight and training program he will certainly bulk up. Montgomery looks to be a smart player, a bit on the raw side but with a huge upside. He has all the tools to be a sensational player at the next level, but might need some time to get himself up to collegiate speed.

Boston College currently has one defensive end in their recruiting class in Andre Porter out of Washington DC. This could be a class where the Eagles land quite a few as Jeff Hafley and his staff look to rebuild a unit that struggled in all facets of the game last year.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news regarding Kyran Montgomery.

