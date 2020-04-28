2021 All Purpose Back Lewis Bond Commits To Boston College

Boston College received a commitment on Tuesday night from running back Lewis Bond of Chicago, Illinois.

Bond, a three star wide all purpose back out of Kenwood High School is an impressive 6'0 receiver with offers from Vanderbilt, Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee, and a host of MAC schools. This is the first recruit from Illinois in years to commit to Boston College, and he will join Stephen Ruiz a transfer from New Mexico as the only roster members from the state.

Bond is a 6'0 all purpose back that had 1,000 all purpose yards last season with 10 touchdowns for Kenwood. Based on his film Bond looks to have very good speed, has good field vision, and good also see time on special teams as a kick/punt returner. In high school he played all over the field on offense, but it looks like Boston College will be using Bond as a back. His versatility should be a real asset for the Eagles.

This is the fifth recruit in the 2021 recruiting class for new head coach Jeff Hafley. Bond joins linebacker Owen McGowan, DB Jalen McCain, DB Kani Walker, and kicker Connor Lytton. This commitment was good news for the Eagles who needed some after losing local defensive lineman TJ Guy to Michigan, and it looks more and more like legacy offensive lineman Drew Kendall may end up in Ann Arbor as well.

