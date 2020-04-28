BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 All Purpose Back Lewis Bond Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College received a commitment on Tuesday night from running back Lewis Bond of Chicago, Illinois.

Bond, a three star wide all purpose back out of Kenwood High School is an impressive 6'0 receiver with offers from Vanderbilt, Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee, and a host of MAC schools. This is the first recruit from Illinois in years to commit to Boston College, and he will join Stephen Ruiz a transfer from New Mexico as the only roster members from the state. 

Bond is a 6'0 all purpose back that had 1,000 all purpose yards last season with 10 touchdowns for Kenwood. Based on his film Bond looks to have very good speed, has good field vision, and good also see time on special teams as a kick/punt returner. In high school he played all over the field on offense, but it looks like Boston College will be using Bond as a back. His versatility should be a real asset for the Eagles. 

This is the fifth recruit in the 2021 recruiting class for new head coach Jeff Hafley. Bond joins linebacker Owen McGowan, DB Jalen McCain, DB Kani Walker, and kicker Connor Lytton. This commitment was good news for the Eagles who needed some after losing local defensive lineman TJ Guy to Michigan, and it looks more and more like legacy offensive lineman Drew Kendall may end up in Ann Arbor as well. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft 2020: Night Two Live Blog

On to Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and we will be here to talk about every pick.

A.J. Black

by

SI Draft Tracker

NFL Draft Live Blog: Night One

Stop by and leave your thoughts on round one of the NFL Draft

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Analyzing The BC Men's Basketball Scholarship Situation

We look at Boston College's scholarship situation over the next four years to see where the team sits.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Boston College Offers UAB Transfer Center Makhtar Gueye

Boston College clearly is still targeting a big man, as they have offered transfer Makhtar Gueye.

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

2021 WR Dante Reynolds Commits To Boston College

Boston College lands their second Kenwood High School athlete of the night as Dante Reynolds commits to the Eagles.

A.J. Black

2022 Linebacker Moses Walker Excited About Boston College Offer

A highly recruited, highly ranked star out of New York, Walker would be a huge get for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Boston College Quarter-Century Team: Quarterback

Over the past twenty five years there has been one quarterback who has become the gold standard at Boston College, Matt Ryan.

A.J. Black

by

moose2251

Georgia 2021 Athlete Kaleb Edwards "Shocked and Excited" by Boston College Offer

Boston College offered Dacula, Georgia athlete Kaleb Edwards, who is an exciting recruit to watch.

A.J. Black

Five Other Boston College Eagles Who Could Potentially Be Drafted In 2021

There are five other BC players, four underclassmen and a transfer who could hear their names on NFL Draft day in 2021

A.J. Black

Evaluating Boston College's 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

An early preview of Boston College's NFL Draft prospects for next year's draft.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black