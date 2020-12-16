RB Lewis Bond Signs With Boston College

Lewis Bond, a running back out of Kenwood Illinois has signed with the Boston College Eagles. A three star recruit, and teammate with Dante Reynolds, Bond is a different breed of running back than what the Eagles have been accustomed to. He is quick, an excellent pass catcher and is more of the speed back than a power back like AJ Dillon and David Bailey.

Other Offers: Vanderbilt, Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee, and a host of MAC schools

Analysis: Bond is a 6'0 all purpose back that had 1,000 all purpose yards last season with 10 touchdowns for Kenwood. Based on his film Bond looks to have very good speed, has good field vision, and good also see time on special teams as a kick/punt returner. Reminds me of the type of back that works well in Frank Cignetti's offense, like Dion Lewis who are a threat both in the running and passing game. Depending on any roster movement in the running back depth, Bond might find his way on to the field sooner rather than later. Travis Levy is graduating and the Eagles have a real need for more backs like Bond and fellow freshman Xavier Coleman.

