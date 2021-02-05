Locked on Boston College: Class of '22 Needs Assessment

On Friday's episode of Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we focus on recruiting. With National Signing Day in the books, and the Class of '21 wrapped up, it's time to move on to next year's class. What are some of the areas of focus for the Eagles, and where will Jeff Hafley's staff be placing a lot of their focus. If you want a glimpse into next year's class this is an episode you won't want to miss.

Also during Jeff Hafley's press conference on Wednesday he talked about the importance of landing Drew Kendall. Not just because he is a talented player, but what he represents in the state of Massachusetts. We talk about his comments, and where the Eagles currently stand with local recruits.

Finally, we have some news. The Battle of Commonwealth Ave is this weekend between BC/BU and we have our preview. Also we look at the men's basketball team that should finally play, against NC State a team they should have beaten the first time out. That and more on today's show.

