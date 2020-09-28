SI.com
Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Safety Marvin Martin

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a new commitment on Monday morning, as '21 Texas safety Marvin Martin pledged to the Eagles

Martin is an impressive recruit who is currently playing his final season in Texas. His tape certainly pops, he is a very physical safety and it is clear why Boston College pushed for him after losing out on Daymon David. Looking at his play, his play is reminiscent of Patrick Chung, who has put together a long career with the New England Patriots.

He has offers from schools like Louisiana Lafayette, Troy and Southern Miss. He just moved from Mississippi to Texas as well, which may have impacted his recruiting. But as we have seen countless times at Boston College that really shouldn't matter.

Earlier this year, SI All American named Martin as part of their SI All American Top 1000 team. We will release his scouting report that they created shortly, that should give a better idea of what kind of player he is projected to become.  

The addition of Marvin Martin continues to build on Jeff Hafley's strong emphasis on the secondary in this class. Already in this class he has added elite cornerback Clinton Burton Jr, Jalen Cheek, Shawn Gates, Jalon Williams and Cole Batson. As we have seen with Jeff Hafley's secondary, having a strong pool of players is crucial, as he constantly cycles defensive backs in and out of the game.

Martin is the 22nd recruit to commit to the Class of 2021. There are still a few targets that remain, so it is looks like BC could be taking a full class this season. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we continue to break down this 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Was his old high school just very small or something? I know the offer sheet doesn’t actually matter, but it seems rare when the rating is high and the offers are low. Either way, looks like a player I want on defense and I’m glad Hafley could land a backup option when striking out on David!

