SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

BC Football Recruiting: '22 TE Matt Ragan Commits To Eagles

A.J. Black

Boston College added a new recruit for the Class of '22 as tight end Matt Ragan committed to the Eagles on Monday evening.

Ragan is a high three star recruit according to 247sports.com, who ranked him an 89, and the 15th best recruit in the class. The Lawrence Academy junior is also considered the third best recruit in the state of Massachusetts. The newest Eagle commit also holds offers from Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, and Duke. He is the younger of former Boston College offensive lineman Sean Ragan.

This is a massive pull for Jeff Hafley and his staff. Matt Ragan is going to be a high level tight end at the collegiate level. Currently Massachusetts schools are not playing due to COVID19, which has prevented Ragan from playing this year. His summer tape turned him from a non ranked recruit to almost a four star recruit. 

After watching Hunter Long explode through the first four weeks of the year, it seemed inevitable that a solid tight end would be committing to the Eagles. Ragan had to be near the top of that list of potential commitments. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Ragan shortly after his commitment. Asked why he decided he said "The coaching staff, the direction of the program and the passing game and use of the tight end."

Ragan is the fourth commitment for the Class of '22 joining four star quarterback Peter Delaportas from New Jersey, offensive lineman Jack Funke (MA), and defensive back Jamal Hood (MA).

We will have more on this commitment as the news breaks. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Saw his Twitter handle has “Matty Ice”, probably should’ve been a bit of an indicator! Plus, Hunter Long leading the nation in TE receptions helps. Definitely glad to see Mass kids locked up early as well, as in theory they should be the most likely to stick around.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. Pitt (4:00PM, ACCN)

Watch along as we discuss today's game between the Eagles and Panthers

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Weekly Kickoff

The start of our Virginia Tech coverage on the sight, looking at the two programs and the rivalry between the two

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Phil Jurkovec & Zay Flowers Gain ACC Player of the Week Honors

Two players were named ACC Player of the Week, one BC defender was snubbed

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Game Observations (Offense): Boston College 31 Pitt 30

Some quick observations on Saturday's thrilling win over the Panthers

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Three Stars

These players willed the Eagles in their Overtime victory. Find out who we chose here.

Brett Rider

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Pitt: Final Thoughts and Predictions

A preview of the BC and Pitt game, along with our prediction

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Virginia Tech Opens As Huge Favorites Over Boston College

Eagles open up as multiple score underdogs as they had to Blacksburg

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Boston College Slips By Pitt in 31-30 Overtime Thriller

A missed extra point in overtime gives the Eagles an exciting win.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

'21 DE/OLB Quintayvious Hutchins Commits to Boston College

The Eagles landed their first commitment from the state of Alabama

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College vs. Pitt: How to Watch, Channel, Time, Streaming Info

How to watch and follow along with the game.

A.J. Black

by

Kevin.connect