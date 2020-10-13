BC Football Recruiting: '22 TE Matt Ragan Commits To Eagles

Boston College added a new recruit for the Class of '22 as tight end Matt Ragan committed to the Eagles on Monday evening.

Ragan is a high three star recruit according to 247sports.com, who ranked him an 89, and the 15th best recruit in the class. The Lawrence Academy junior is also considered the third best recruit in the state of Massachusetts. The newest Eagle commit also holds offers from Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, and Duke. He is the younger of former Boston College offensive lineman Sean Ragan.

This is a massive pull for Jeff Hafley and his staff. Matt Ragan is going to be a high level tight end at the collegiate level. Currently Massachusetts schools are not playing due to COVID19, which has prevented Ragan from playing this year. His summer tape turned him from a non ranked recruit to almost a four star recruit.

After watching Hunter Long explode through the first four weeks of the year, it seemed inevitable that a solid tight end would be committing to the Eagles. Ragan had to be near the top of that list of potential commitments.

BC Bulletin spoke with Ragan shortly after his commitment. Asked why he decided he said "The coaching staff, the direction of the program and the passing game and use of the tight end."

Ragan is the fourth commitment for the Class of '22 joining four star quarterback Peter Delaportas from New Jersey, offensive lineman Jack Funke (MA), and defensive back Jamal Hood (MA).

We will have more on this commitment as the news breaks.

