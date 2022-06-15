'23 OL Michael Crounse Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed their second commitment, and second offensive lineman of the week. On Tuesday evening, '23 Michael Crounse of DeMatha Catholic (MD) pledged to the Eagles on Twitter.

The three star offensive tackle chose the Eagles over offers from Pitt, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State and Louisville.

This commitment comes on the heels of an official visit this past weekend. "I loved everything about the visit, Coach Guge is the man," Crounse said about the new offensive line coach Dave Deguglielmo. "Coach Hafley has built a great culture there," he told BC Bulletin. Deguglielmo eluded to a new offensive line commitment on Twitter on Tuesday, before Crounse made his announcement.

This is the second offensive line commitment for the upcoming class. Ryan Wickow, a versatile lineman from St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) pledged earlier this week. Both recruits are three stars according to 247sports.com. Two other offensive linemen, Luke Baklenko and Amir Herring also were on official visits to BC this past weekend. And with new '23 offers at the position going out at the time of this writing, it looks like BC will be going for more than two linemen in the upcoming class.

With this commitment the Eagles have eleven recruits verballed for the 2023 cycle. There is still one more mystery commitment that has yet to announce, which would give the Eagles twelve total. This upcoming weekend will be another big weekend of official visitors for BC. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for updates and breaking news.

