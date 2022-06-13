'23 OL Michael Crounse Sees Big Difference Between BC and Other Schools

Boston College had a handful of offensive linemen on campus this past weekend for official visits. Ryan Wickow, a versatile lineman from St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) already committed. But another name to watch for is three star '23 offensive lineman Michael Crounse from DeMatha Catholic (MD).

A 6-6 offensive tackle, Crounse has a strong offer list that includes Pitt, Louisville, Michigan State, West Virginia, Iowa State and Cincinnati. Over the weekend he took his official visit to Boston College and spoke with BC Bulletin about his trip up north.

One theme that has been consistent amongst the players, is their "I loved everything about the visit, Coach Guge is the man," Crounse said about the new offensive line coach Dave Deguglielmo. "Coach Hafley has built a great culture there." Deguglielmo came to Boston College this winter, after various stops in the NFL and at the college level. His "big dawgs" catch phrase has become viral amongst BC fans on social media.

But it wasn't just the coaches that impressed Crounse. "The players really stuck out to me as well," he explained. Boston College set him up with two players who are considered the future of the position. "I was with Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall, and they were great guys." Just being around the team, and campus made a clear impact on the Maryland native. "There is a big difference between the character of a BC guy versus anyone else."

Crounse has yet to set an announcement date, and is scheduled to visit Pitt next weekend. He explained that he should make a decision relative soon. His visit to Boston College certainly gives the Eagles the upper hand at this point. "Honestly after visiting BC and meeting everyone they are extremely high on my list."

