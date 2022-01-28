Boston College First ACC Offer for California '23 WR Mikey Matthews

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College has been busy making offers to the Class of '23. This week they reached out and offered wide receiver Mikey Matthews, a 5-10 wide out from Mission Viejo California. A three star recruit (.8600) via 247sports.com, Matthews also holds offers from Arizona, Nevada, San Diego State and UMass. We spoke with him shortly after his BC offer.

It was a typical school day for Matthews on Tuesday, until a phone call from the Eagles. "I received my Boston College Offer while in class at Mission Viejo High-school," he stated. "My head coach Chad Johnson called me out of class to speak with Coach Shimko."

Matthews has had some solid offers of late, but the Boston College connection stood out to him. "While receiving the offer, I was super excited because it was my first ACC offer and a huge step forward for me!"

As a junior, Matthews had a big season for Mission Viejo, grabbing 66 catches for 843 yards and nine touchdowns (11 total.) That ability to help a team in a number of ways caught the eye of BC's coaching staff "What they liked about my game was my versatility and being able to do anything on the field," Matthews said. The staff praised his abilities, mentioning a similarity to one of BC's best all time receivers. "They compared me to Zay Flowers."

Even though Boston College doesn't have an offensive coordinator, their system caught his eye. "I really like the fact that they run the Rams offense and how they utilize everyone’s play making ability." The Rams have a particular emphasis on deep routes and play action calls.

"What I look for in a school is the environment that I am going to surrounding myself with and also how hard the coaches try to interact with me and getting to know me personally," Matthews concluded.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more information on the recruitment of Mikey Matthews.