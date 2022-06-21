Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 WR Montrell Wade

The Eagles struck again on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from '23 wide receiver Montrell Wade. The Tyler (TX) recruit pledged after visiting Chestnut Hill over the weekened. The 6-0 rising senior went to Twitter to announce his pledge.

"I chose Boston College because I feel like they are building something special out there," Wade told BC Bulletin about his decision. "All the coaches have a very good knowledge of the game and they have chemistry out there. Also I can go to the NFL with a masters and if my skill doesn’t let me last long in the league I can always find a successful job when I’m done."

Wade fits the mold of many of the athletes that Jeff Hafley has brough to Boston College. The three star recruit is also a track star who ran an 11.11 100 as a sophomore. He also held offers from Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Houston, Kansas, Washington State, Vanderbilt, and Colorado.

Boston College now have three wide receivers for the upcoming Class of 2023. Jaeden Skeete of Catholic (MA) was one of the first to commit to Hafley's staff, and earlier last week speedster Nate Johnson of Clearwater Central Catholic (FL) also pledged. Wade will be the second receiver on the roster from Texas, joining sophomore Jaden Williams from Pflugerville.

The Eagles wide receiver room should see a drastic shift starting this season. Zay Flowers and Jaelen Gill both will be the elder wide outs, with Jaden Williams and Taji Johnson seeing reps as well. But there should be spots for new names like Lewis Bond, Dante Reynolds, Dino Tomlin and Joseph Griffin III to step up as well. Then in '23 Flowers and most likely Gill will be gone, and the entire depth chart could be up for grabs.

