'22 Myles Pollard Sees Staff Building DB Powerhouse at BC

Boston College recently offered '22 defensive back Myles Pollard, a defensive back out of Ravenwood HS in Brentwood Tennessee.

Pollard, a 6-1 defensive back, isn't currently rated by most recruiting services, but that isn't uncommon for the Class of 2022. He also holds offers from Penn State and Kentucky. BC Bulletin spoke with Pollard about his offer, and the relationship he is growing with the Eagles.

When he received his offer, he spoke with defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. The rising junior told us "I wasn’t really expecting it but I was excited to receive it. Coach Rahim offered me, and we’re starting to build that relationship."

Even though Boston College as a program is new to him, Pollard seems impressed with what the new coaching staff is doing. "It’s a prestigious school so it’s good for life after college and I think with the secondary coaches they have they could be building a powerhouse in the future for defensive backs."

In terms of an ideal program, Pollard has some ideas of what he would like. "I’m looking for who can develop me to be great on and off the field, somewhere where the culture fits me, and somewhere where I can possibly play early." He has big aspirations as well, saying he is also interested in Clemson, Florida along with Penn State.

Pollard's film showcases a sophomore with strong coverage skills. Watching him on his man he does a fantastic job of sticking with his man, and never losing a step or leverage. Impressive instincts and eye for a defensive back. And at 6'1 already, he fits the ideal size for a bigger defensive back.

Pollard did say he would like to visit Chestnut Hill.

