Boston College Makes Top 10 for '23 OL Naquil Betrand

A big northeast offensive lineman has BC in his top list

'23 offensive lineman Naquil Betrand released his new Top 10 list on Thursday, and the Boston College Eagles made the cut. Currently a Colorado commit, Betrand from Northeast High School in Philadelphia is ranked a three star recruit according to the 247sports.com ranking service. 

The 6-7 offensive tackle also included Texas A&M, Georgia, Kentucky, Auburn, Colorado, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Maryland and Syracuse on his list. 

Boston College currently does not have any offensive linemen committed for the Class of '23. However new offensive line coach Dave Deguglielmo has been able to make strong connections with Ian Geffard from Mableton (GA), Amir Herring from Bloomfield (MI) and Michael Crounse (MD) all of whom are visiting the weekend of June 10th. 

With a list still at ten, Betrand has yet to announce any of his official visits. Stay tuned for any updates on his recruitment. 

