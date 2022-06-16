'23 DB Nate Johnson III Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed their third commitment of the week, with the addition of '23 defensive back Nate Johnson. A 5-9 three star athlete from Clearwater Central Catholic, Johnson announced his decision with a video on Twitter.

Johnson is an impressive recruit with a solid list of schools that offered him including Wisconsin (who he recently visited), Washington State, and Pittsburgh. He recently moved his visit to BC up and, checked out Chestnut Hill for his official visit this past weekend.

"The visit went great," Johnson said. "I already had impressions about Boston College, but what really impressed me was the culture. "I felt like i was in a great environment!!"

Johnson fits the prototypical Jeff Hafley defensive back. He is electric with great speed, recently ranked as one of the fastest recruits in the country by Billy Tucker Director of Under Armour All-America Game and ESPN 300. Also he plays in a recruit rich area, giving him a bit of a leg up on other recruits from other places in the country.

This is the third defensive back in the class, and second at cornerback. Shawn Battle (PA) committed to the Eagles earlier last week, and safety Carter Davis (MD) pledged in May. Don't be surprised if the Eagles continue to add to this position, as it looks to be an area of emphasis in this class, with multiple other big names still on the board and visiting.

