'23 DB Nate Johnson Impressed by Culture at Boston College

Boston College has landed four commitments this week, after a busy weekend with loads of official visitors on campus. One name to watch is Nate Johnson, a '23 defensive back from Clearwater Central Catholic (FL). The 5-9 three star defender had three interceptions last season as a junior for his squad, playing both sides of the ball, also at wide receiver.

BC Bulletin spoke with Johnson shortly after he returned from his trip to Chestnut Hill.

"The visit went great," Johnson said. "I already had impressions about Boston College, but what really impressed me was the culture. "I felt like i was in a great environment!!" Hosted by running back Alec Sinkfield, Johnson got a good feel for the program, and all that the Eagles had to offer. "When I did a tour, the campus and acdemics really stood out, and of course the football program!"

Johnson is a busy recruit, with a handful of other official visits coming up. He was scheduled to be at Temple this week, and Washington State and Pittsburgh next week.

Boston College has two mystery commitments that have yet to announce. Nate Johnson could be a possibility for one of those slots.

