NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Until July 31

A.J. Black

With the outbreak of COVID-19 stalling all in person recruiting for every collegiate sport, the NCAA decided on Wednesday to extend that dead period until July 31st. This means that coaches can't visit recruits, and recruits are not going to be able to go on campus for any sort of visit. 

“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July.”

This is tough news for Boston College football, who had only had a limited window in early March to get recruits on campus to meet the new coaching staff. Since then, BC has held virtual visits and done all of their conversations with recruits with Zoom and other online video services. While the Eagles have done exceptionally well on the recruiting trail landing fifteen verbal commitments, there are still recruits that are choosing other schools because they have been able to visit those programs. 

This new ruling sets up what could be an eventful fall. Once recruits are allowed to visit other programs, expect a flurry of decommitments and commitments. This most likely will lead to some changes on the current BC commitment list. 

The other change that came out of the ruling today was that strength and conditioning staff can meet with students now virtually at the request of the student to observe workouts. 

