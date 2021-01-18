Neto Okpala: Boston College's Newest Pass Rusher

Boston College needs pass rushing, and one of their newest defensive end showed Sunday that he could be that weapon.

On Sunday evening, '21 Boston College signee Neto Okpala competed in the Florida vs. Georgia All-Star Game along with more than 30 other local signed or committed recruits. The Loganville (GA) native had a huge game, according to SI All American's John Garcia who was at the event, and was named defensive MVP of the game.

Per Garcia's game notes:

Flashing on the edge, the Boston College signee registered multiple pressures to stop Florida’s best first quarter drive, including a sack. Okpala combined for another in the second quarter with speed and power off the edge. He drew a holding penalty during Florida’s attempt to get points just before the end of the first half and ended the team’s first drive of the second half with a third-down tackle in space. His 11.2 second mark in the 100-meter dash was apparent in chasing the passer on this night, part of the reason Okpala was named defensive MVP.

Make sure to also check out Garcia's interview with Okpala, which is the video included with this post.

Many have wondered who the next big pass rusher will be at Boston College. Last season BC edge rushers were able to grab 10.5 sacks, but that was spread over four different players. With senior Max Roberts leaving, BC doesn't have a defensive end that finished last season with more than 2.5 sacks.

As head coach Jeff Hafley said in his signing day press conference, he specifically targeted speed in his recruit. Given what Okpala is able to do, he should be a perfect fit in BC's defensive system, and give them a weapon for rushing the passer. A weapon sorely needed by this unit.

Neto Okpala's skill set is precisely what Boston College's defense needs in 2021. If he can learn the playbook and get acclimated to the collegiate level, there is evey reason to believe he will be a major contributor sooner rather than later in Chestnut Hill.

