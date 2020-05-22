BCBulletin
'21 DT Nigel Tate Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a commitment on Friday, as defensive tackle Nigel Tate committed to Boston College. 

Tate, from the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland is a three star defensive tackle in the Class of 2021. His primary recruiter is Aazaar Abdul Rahim. He currently holds offers from Wake Forest, Tennessee, Indiana, Temple and a host of mid level programs. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Tate on Thursday evening about his upcoming decision. On all his social media accounts he goes by the nickname Alpha. We asked him where got the name from, and it started from "random people who just called me Alpha", and apparently the name stuck as his friends, family, teammates and coaches began calling him the strong sounding nickname. 

When asked about what he liked about the program he said  "The academics has to be the biggest things for me. Boston College is a great institution that will help prepare me for life after football and life during football. The best of both worlds."

Tate gushed over his growing relationship with the coaching staff. "They are the epitome of excellence." he told BC Bulletin. "The way that the coaches carry themselves and give it to me straightforward is how i wish everyone was in life." He further elaborated that he felt a strong bond with them already, even though he only has talked to them through Zoom, and feels that it will only strengthen when he can get to campus. 

Reviewing Tate's film you see a defensive tackle that just takes up a ton of space. He is a bull up the middle, already almost at 300 pounds. He uses his massive size to plug up holes and push around overmatched offensive linemen. Tate has power, and good movement for a big guy, and will be a welcome addition to a Boston College front line that struggled last season and will be losing starting defensive tackle TJ Rayam in 2020. 

This is the second defensive tackle in the Class of 2020, the other being Andre Porter also from the DMV area. In terms of the area, defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim continues to show why he is one of the best recruiters in recent Boston College memory. He now has been involved in the recruitment of Jalen Cheek, Shawn Gates, Kani Walker, Porter and Tate. Rahim also has landed the lone '22 recruit in Jamal Hood out of the DMV. 

Comments

Recruiting

