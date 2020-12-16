DT Nigel Tate Signs With Boston College

Nigel Tate, a defensive tackle out of Potomac, Maryland has signed with Boston College. A three star recruit, the 6-2 295 pound Tate chose the Eagles over a handful of other offers. He stuck with the Eagles after a late surge by Arizona State.

Other offers: Arizona State, Indiana, Wake Forest, Tennessee, UMass, Liberty

Quotables

"The academics has to be the biggest things for me. Boston College is a great institution that will help prepare me for life after football and life during football. The best of both worlds."

"They are the epitome of excellence." he told BC Bulletin about the coaching staff. "The way that the coaches carry themselves and give it to me straightforward is how i wish everyone was in life.

Analysis: Nigel Tate is an impressive defensive tackle who absolutely gobbled up his opponents on his tape. The big challenge will be to see what he can do when he faces players who can handle his size. There is a lot to be excited about when watching him play, he could easily jump in to the lineup if he adjusts at the collegiate level quickly.

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI