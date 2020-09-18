SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Prized '21 Safety Daymon David Commits to Oregon

A.J. Black

Boston College lost out on one of the top rated remaining 2021 recruits, as four star safety Daymon David committed to Oregon today.

The Ducks won out on the Reisterstown, Maryland star who chose Oregon over offers from Michigan, Boston College and Oklahoma. He was recruited by Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who is strong in this area, but the allure of the west coast program was too much. 

Boston College was in David's final two along with the Wolverines, incredibly the Eagles beating out Oklahoma on his top two. However this all changed when Oregon offered and jumped right near the top. The process slowed down for David, who seemed to favor the Ducks but it still remained unclear. But as the weeks ticked by it started to look pretty clear he would be heading to Eugene. For Boston College this was a loss, but look for their offer to Marvin Martin a safety in Texas to heat up as they try to lock down that safety spot. 

David's decision isn't the only recruiting news today. Michigan linebacker commit and local recruit Casey Phinney is on flip alert, and could be heading to Boston College soon. The 247 staff has begun to turn their Crystal Balls to this. This is big news as the Noble and Greenough linebacker is allegedly friends with Drew Kendall his teammate. Kendall is currently deciding between Michigan, Stanford, Duke and Boston College. 

 You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Duke: Final Thoughts & Predictions

A final look at this weekend's game along with a prediction

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Four Star Safety Daymon David Set to Announce Today

The star has long been courted by the Eagles, but odds are not looking good going into his decision

A.J. Black

Five Questions That Must Be Answered by Boston College's Offense

A look at what the Eagles have to do this weekend against the Blue Devils

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Roundtable: Previewing The Duke Game

An in-depth look at the biggest topics facing the team by the insiders who cover the team.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College Football Predictions For 2020 Season

The site has given all the in-depth analysis up to this point, now let's look at the season predictions from an insider's perspective.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Previewing Duke with Shawn Krest of Blue Devil Country

A look at Saturday's game with an insider who knows the team

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Transfer Luc Bequette Adjusting to Quick Transition at Boston College

The newest Eagle talks about what led him to Chestnut Hill

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference on Tuesday

A look at yesterday's press conference and some of the topics discussed by head coach Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

by

Chrisgal

Boston College Depth Chart For Duke Game

A look at the starters and reserves for the first game against Duke

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Five Questions That Must be Answered by Boston College's Defense

With Boston College kicking off against Duke, we look at five questions that must be answered by the defense

A.J. Black