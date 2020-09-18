Prized '21 Safety Daymon David Commits to Oregon

Boston College lost out on one of the top rated remaining 2021 recruits, as four star safety Daymon David committed to Oregon today.

The Ducks won out on the Reisterstown, Maryland star who chose Oregon over offers from Michigan, Boston College and Oklahoma. He was recruited by Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who is strong in this area, but the allure of the west coast program was too much.

Boston College was in David's final two along with the Wolverines, incredibly the Eagles beating out Oklahoma on his top two. However this all changed when Oregon offered and jumped right near the top. The process slowed down for David, who seemed to favor the Ducks but it still remained unclear. But as the weeks ticked by it started to look pretty clear he would be heading to Eugene. For Boston College this was a loss, but look for their offer to Marvin Martin a safety in Texas to heat up as they try to lock down that safety spot.

David's decision isn't the only recruiting news today. Michigan linebacker commit and local recruit Casey Phinney is on flip alert, and could be heading to Boston College soon. The 247 staff has begun to turn their Crystal Balls to this. This is big news as the Noble and Greenough linebacker is allegedly friends with Drew Kendall his teammate. Kendall is currently deciding between Michigan, Stanford, Duke and Boston College.

