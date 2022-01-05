Boston College First Power 5 Offer for '23 RB Parker Jenkins

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College's 2021 season is in the books, and the Class of '22 is still in the works. But head coach Jeff Hafley's staff has been looking at new offers for the Class of '23. On Tuesday the Eagles offered Parker Jenkins a '23 running back from Klein Forest HS in Houston (TX).

This offer was the first Power Five school offer for the junior, who has also heard from Buffalo, Louisiana and Texas Southern. Jenkins told BC Bulletin "to me it meant that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed." A track star at his high school, Jenkins has been busy with meets and practice, running the 4x100 , 4x200 and the open 200, clearly possessing the kind of speed that Hafley's staff has been looking for in his players.

In between his work at school, and practices Jenkins received his Boston College offer. "It was an exciting feeling after getting the offer and Coach (Savon) Huggins was the first to talk to me but Coach (Rich) Gunnell was the one who gave me the offer," explained the 5-10, 185lb running back. "And they told me that I would fit their scheme perfectly (at running back) and I had the talents to play there and go further than I could imagine.

Boston College has a running back committed for the Class of '23 already, Datrell Jones of Catholic Memorial (MA). But the Eagles could be looking to either add more than one, or move a player around to a new position. Whatever the case, Jenkins is very interested in Boston College, and is hoping to visit the campus during the spring semester.

