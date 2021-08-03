Boston College Target '22 PF Perry Smith Announces Top 8

'22 forward Perry Smith has announced his top eight schools. He announced the list on his Twitter late on Monday evening.

A power forward out of Legacy Charter (SC), the three star forward's top eight rounds out with South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama, Hofstra, Tulsa, Iona and NC State. Interestingly, he is the nephew of new Boston College head coach Earl Grant, and was reportedly the first recruit that the new staff offered after taking over the program.

Boston College currently does not have any commitments for the Class of '22. The Eagles have two forwards to build around moving forward in freshman Gianni Thompson and sophomore Demar Langford Jr. Smith was scheduled to visit Boston College over the summer. The Eagles have added a handful of new recruits under Grant, including Devin McGlockton, Kanye Jones and Jaeden Zachary.

