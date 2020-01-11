Could Transfer QB Phil Jurkovec Land At Boston College?

Notre Dame quarterback transfer Phil Jurkovec could be heading to Boston College according to multiple reports. According to Brian Dohn of 247 sports, Jurkovec is in Chestnut Hill on campus Friday evening. A source close to this writer, and with knowledge of the situation explained that Jurkovec could transfer to Boston College soon.

What is unclear is whether or not Jurkovec would be immediately eligible to play this upcoming season. He is only considered a sophomore so he would need a waiver to become immediately eligible. From what this writer has been told, this isn't out of the realm of possibility either. With Anthony Brown in the transfer portal, Jurkovec could have the opportunity to play in 2020 for the Eagles if he is granted this waiver.

Jurkovec, a former 4* dual threat quarterback entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Notre Dame. Jurkovec, a Pittsburgh native, was the 83rd ranked player nationally, and #4 ranked dual threat quarterback in the Class of 2018. He chose Notre Dame over offers from Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and host of other big programs.

In 2018 Jurkovec preserved his redshirt as he was third on the depth chart behind Ian Book and Brandon Wimbush. He appeared in a pair of games but didn't complete a pass. Jurkovec's sophomore year, he went 12 for 16 in the seven games he appeared throwing for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jurkovec also is very dangerous running the ball, with 22 attempts for 130 yards, a 5.91 yards per carry average.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said of his quarterback "He throws the sideline, and that’s hard to do when you don’t get a lot of reps. He showed some real signs that you don’t normally get those opportunities on the backup quarterback and executes them correctly."

In another press conference Kelly talked about Jurkovec: “We think that he is better as a football player and a quarterback than when camp started. We just hope that continues to move in the right direction and we're pretty confident that it will. He hasn't played a lot of real football. It's been a lot of practice football. It's an incredible game, right? You practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, and then you play only 12 games.

