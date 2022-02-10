Decision Primer: '23 ATH Preston Zinter

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Friday, '23 athlete Preston Zinter is set to make his college decision. The Central Catholic native is a four star recruit according to 247sports.com, and is one of the most sought after recruits in the state of Massachusetts. Although he is listed as an athlete he most likely will linebacker at the next level, but could play at a variety of positions.

The Vitals:

Name: Preston Zinter

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

From: Lawrence, MA

High School: Central Catholic

Rivals Ranking: Four Star

247 Ranking: Four Star

Boston College Visit: Zinter had an unoff

Other Contenders: Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State



Linebackers Committed to Boston College: None for the Class of 2023

Going For Boston College: Zinter is a local recruit who seemingly has a strong relationship with the staff. Hafley and his coaches have done a nice job connecting with him, to the point that Zinter continues to mention BC amongst his finalists.

Going Against Boston College: That being said, Zinter seems to LOVE Notre Dame. He has been very active on social media on all things Fighting Irish, and his most recent visit was to South Bend, usually a tell tale sign that a recruit will be committing with that announcement.

Prediction: Unfortunately for Boston College this seems like a slam dunk for the Fighting Irish. Zinter will almost certainly be picking the Fighting Irish on Friday.

Notre Dame