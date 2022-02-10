Skip to main content

Decision Primer: '23 ATH Preston Zinter

A look at one of Massachusetts most sought after recruits

On Friday, '23 athlete Preston Zinter is set to make his college decision. The Central Catholic native is a four star recruit according to 247sports.com, and is one of the most sought after recruits in the state of Massachusetts. Although he is listed as an athlete he most likely will linebacker at the next level, but could play at a variety of positions.

The Vitals:

Name: Preston Zinter
Height: 6-3
Weight: 215
From: Lawrence, MA
High School: Central Catholic
Rivals Ranking: Four Star
247 Ranking: Four Star
Boston College Visit: Zinter had an unoff
Other Contenders: Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State

Linebackers Committed to Boston College: None for the Class of 2023

Going For Boston College: Zinter is a local recruit who seemingly has a strong relationship with the staff. Hafley and his coaches have done a nice job connecting with him, to the point that Zinter continues to mention BC amongst his finalists. 

Going Against Boston College: That being said, Zinter seems to LOVE Notre Dame. He has been very active on social media on all things Fighting Irish, and his most recent visit was to South Bend, usually a tell tale sign that a recruit will be committing with that announcement. 

Prediction: Unfortunately for Boston College this seems like a slam dunk for the Fighting Irish. Zinter will almost certainly be picking the Fighting Irish on Friday. 

Notre Dame

