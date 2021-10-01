October 1, 2021
Four Star '22 PF Prince Aligbe Commits to Boston College

The Eagles land another massive recruit, as a Minnesota forward commits to Earl Grant
Author:

Boston College has landed a new commitment for the Class of '22, as power forward Prince Aligbe announced his decision today. 

Aligbe, a four star recruit per 247sports.com out of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis Minnesota chose the Eagles over offers from a variety of big programs including finalists Ohio State and Cal-Berkeley. Last season Aligbe averaged 11.2 points per game, on a team that included overall #1 recruit Chet Holmgren who is Gonzaga bound.

This was a quick turnaround for the recruit, who was only offered by Earl Grant and his staff back in August. He recently completed a visit to Chestnut Hill this past weekend. 

Aligbe is another massive get for Earl Grant and his staff. He is the second four star recruit to commit to the Eagles, joining combo guard Donald Hand Jr. who pledged to BC in September. The Eagles also landed guard Chas Kelley as part of this class, a defensive minded guard who committed in late September. 

While the on court product still remains to be seen, it is clear that Grant has brought a level of excitement back to BC basketball on the recruiting trail. 

