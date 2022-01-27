Skip to main content

'22 DB Robert Harris Visiting Boston College This Weekend

Could the Eagles be landing a Western Kentucky commit?

Boston College has a confirmed visitor this weekend as '22 DB Robert "Joker" Harris from Glades Central (FL) is heading to Chestnut Hill. The Western Kentucky commit confirmed to BC Bulletin he was on his way to BC on Thursday. 

Harris, a 6-0 senior, committed to the Hilltoppers in late October, but has seen a fluster of activity prior to the late signing period. Boston College offered him in the middle of January, and defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim was in home with the two star recruit (247) shortly after. Getting him on campus is certainly a good sign that Harris could be committing to Jeff Hafley's program. 

It has been a relatively quiet late signing period for BC. After Jeff Hafley said in a Military Bowl press conference that the class wasn't done, the Eagles have made roughly a half dozen new offers. Waxahachie (TX) defensive back Jaelyn Davis-Robinson visited Chestnut Hill two weekends ago. 

This is setting up to be a tough weekend for visitors. The Boston area is forecasted to get a major snowstorm, that could bring anywhere from 12-18 inches of snow. According to sources, BC was not planning on this being a big weekend for visitors. 

