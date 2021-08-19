Boston College Makes Top 8 For '22 Forward Ryan Dunn

Ryan Dunn a 6-6 forward from Freeport (NY) announced his Top 8 on Twitter on Wednesday and the Boston College Eagles made the list. The three star '22 recruit also named Georgetown, South Carolina, Maryland, Pitt, Oklahoma State, Virginia and Minnesota his list.

Dunn has been a fast riser in the college basketball recruiting world, with his offer list blowing up this summer. Also he is from a family that the Boston College community should know. His older brother Justin Dunn, was a star pitcher for the Eagles, who went on to be a first round MLB draft pick, and is currently pitching for the Seattle Mariners.

Looking at this final list, and it looks like Boston College has their work cut out for them. They are going against perennial NCAA tournament teams, and other programs that have shown sustained success. Just getting to this point seems like some sort of a moral victory, but remember Jim Christian and Steve Donahue struggled to get to this point with recruits like Dunn. This is the second recruit of this caliber that the Eagles have had success with, the other being forward Justyn Fernandez who also put BC in his Top 10.

Earl Grant's staff is starting to get the attention of recruits, and hopefully that will pick up steam with improved play on the court and the construction of the new practice facility. Stay tuned, we will have to wait and see if Dunn schedules a visit to Chestnut Hill, that should give a better indicator about how serious he is with Boston College.

