Recent '22 Kentucky Offer Sees "Great Program" at Boston College

Boston College just finished putting together a majority of the Class of '21, but they are actively recruiting for the Class of '22 and beyond. On Wednesday evening they offered Selah Brown, a four star defensive end out of Louisville, Kentucky.

BC Bulletin spoke with Brown shortly after his offer, about his recruitment and where the Boston College Eagles stand in his recruitment.

As a defensive end, it was line coach Vince Oghobaase who has been mostly in touch with Brown. They spoke last night when he was offered. "We spoke about how I play with a different edge that most kids do not have," said Brown. "We also spoke about how he’s coach many great defensive lineman in the past and that what he saw in them, he sees the same potential in me."

What did Oghobaase like about Brown? "He fell in love with my film and said my game was so dominant and it looks like I’m having fun playing."

The admiration seems mutual, as Brown was very positive about the Eagles, a team he has followed for a while. "I think BC is a great school. I’ve seen them play a lot and I’ve seen a lot of successful people go through BC. You get a vibe when you feel like a certain school is different from others and I feel like BC is different."

Brown's recruitment is already starting to heat up. The fourth ranked recruit out of Kentucky has a handful offers but says "Virginia Tech, Stanford, Missouri, Louisville and Cincinnati which are schools I stay in contact with often." He plans on making a trip up to Boston College when it is allowed.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on the recruitment of Selah Brown.

