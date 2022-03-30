Skip to main content

Boston College a Finalist For Pennsylvania CB Shawn Battle

The Eagles are in good shape with Shawn Battle

A top northeast cornerback has put Boston College in his Top 5 finalist list. 

Shawn Battle, a 247sports.com three star, out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann Goretti put the Eagles on his list along with Cincinnati, Nebraska, Penn State and Virginia. The 5-11 junior made his announcement on Twitter. He plans on making his decision on June 4th. 

Battle was recently at Boston College, taking an unofficial visit to Chestnut Hill on March 12th. He has an impressive offer list as well, with offers from Oregon, Pitt, West Virginia, Tennessee and Texas A&M. 

Boston College has been involved with some big names at the defensive back position, and with the trio of head coach Jeff Hafley, assistant head coach/defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim and defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu they should be in the conversation for most of these recruits. Currently the Eagles do not have a defensive back committed for the upcoming Class of '23. 

The Eagles currently have five players committed for the upcoming class. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson out of Texas, wide receiver Jaeden SKeete and running back Datrell Jones out of Catholic Memorial (MA), Jordan Mayer a defensive end out of Pennsylvania and defensive tackle Eryx Daugherty from Michigan.

