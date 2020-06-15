New BC Offer Goes Out To Impressive '22 Defensive Back Sherrod Covil

Boston College continued to be busy in the DMV area last week, offering '22 defensive back Sherrod Covil out of Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Covil, a 6-0, 185 strong safety is only a sophomore but has already gathered an impressive list of offers. Considered at three star by 247sports, he has offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and most recently Michigan.

BC Bulletin spoke with Covil after his Boston College offer and got his perspective on his recruitment and where the Eagles stand in his process.

Because he is only a sophomore, his coach had to deliver his offer to him, and Covil expressed feeling excited. He didn't know much about the university itself, but was well aware of the football program. His coach spoke to defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, and according to Covil spoke highly of "my work ethic, character, leadership and academics."

Living in Virginia, he is well aware of the ACC, saying that they live in the conferences media market. Covil is looking at this as a big time decision, not one that he is taking lightly "I know at the end of the day I won’t be making a four year decision, but a forty year decision." Together with his father they are making a plan to visit as many schools as they can that are recruiting him, and according to Covil, Boston College is on that list.

Watching his film, Covil is a playmaker. He is all over the field and seems to have the awareness to do everything on defense. He's a big hitter, very quick for a defensive back his size and you can tell he can read plays incredibly well. Only a sophomore in the film, you could see the potential of what he could become in a few years, and it is exciting.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news on the recruitment of Sherrod Covil.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.