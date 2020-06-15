BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

New BC Offer Goes Out To Impressive '22 Defensive Back Sherrod Covil

A.J. Black

Boston College continued to be busy in the DMV area last week, offering '22 defensive back Sherrod Covil out of Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia. 

Covil, a 6-0, 185 strong safety is only a sophomore but has already gathered an impressive list of offers. Considered at three star by 247sports, he has offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and most recently Michigan. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Covil after his Boston College offer and got his perspective on his recruitment and where the Eagles stand in his process. 

Because he is only a sophomore, his coach had to deliver his offer to him, and Covil expressed feeling excited. He didn't know much about the university itself, but was well aware of the football program. His coach spoke to defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, and according to Covil spoke highly of "my work ethic, character, leadership and academics."

Living in Virginia, he is well aware of the ACC, saying that they live in the conferences media market. Covil is looking at this as a big time decision, not one that he is taking lightly "I know at the end of the day I won’t be making a four year decision, but a forty year decision." Together with his father they are making a plan to visit as many schools as they can that are recruiting him, and according to Covil, Boston College is on that list. 

Watching his film, Covil is a playmaker. He is all over the field and seems to have the awareness to do everything on defense. He's a big hitter, very quick for a defensive back his size and you can tell he can read plays incredibly well. Only a sophomore in the film, you could see the potential of what he could become in a few years, and it is exciting. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news on the recruitment of Sherrod Covil. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gauging the Fans: COVID19 and The Return Of College Football

With schools reopening, and the start of interactions with live coaches resumes, we look at how the Boston College fanbase feels about the state of college football

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Basketball Offers '22 Guard Dasean Lecque

Eagles try to get in early with a highly rated guard out of Arizona.

A.J. Black

'22 Athlete Akim Sledge Says Boston College Offer "Feels Great"

The Eagles were busy this week in the DMV and their newest offer goes to Life Christian athlete Akim Sledge. Check out our exclusive interview below.

A.J. Black

20 on '20: Boston College Football's Biggest Area of Concern

After a tough 2019, Boston College's defensive line needs to step up. But what can we expect from them this season?

A.J. Black

Out of Uncertainty Comes Opportunity for Liam Izyk

The former Alabama-Huntsville forward transferred to Boston College last month.

jbiagioni16

by

Riderbc20

'22 Offensive Lineman Desaun Williams "Hears Nothing But Good Things" About Boston College

The Eagles are active again in the DMV area with a new offer to an offensive lineman out of Virginia

A.J. Black

20 on '20: Boston College's Deepest Position Group

The start of our new post series features a group on the side of the ball that needs help the most.

A.J. Black

Boston College "Near The Top of My List" For '21 TE Jake Renda

The Eagles are in good shape with a tight end from IMG Academy, who could see his recruitment explode soon.

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Eight Eagles Make Athlon Sports Preseason All ACC Team

The Eagles were all over the Athlon preseason team, including the offensive line who had four members honored.

A.J. Black

NCAA Makes Steps For Return. What Does This Mean For Boston College?

NCAA football is working on a return what would that look like and how would it work in Boston.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black