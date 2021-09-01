Boston College Remains Top 25 in SI All American Team Recruiting Rankings
The recruiting experts at SI All American (Sports Illustrated's national recruiting site) have released their 2022 team rankings for college football recruiting. For the second month in a row, Boston College is ranked 13th in the country. The analysts describe the haul as such "The Eagles have the ACC's biggest recruiting class and it has strong depth and premium positions addressed within, including talent in the trenches and in the secondary."
The Eagles have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight commits since the campus was allowed to have recruits visit including: RB Alex Broome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. They also have some higher ranked recruits like QB Peter Delaportas, WR Joseph Griffin and Ismael Zamor and DL K'Wan Williams.
Recruits such as Clinkscales, Barfield and Broome have already begun their senior season and have put up gawdy numbers. To start the season Barfield had a five touchdown game, while last week Broome had six touchdowns.
On Thursday's episode of Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast we will be interviewing Edwin Kolenge. Make sure to subscribe as we will continue to speak with Class of '22 recruits.
The SI All American Top 25 is as follows.
1. Penn State
2. Notre Dame
3. Alabama
4. Ohio State
5. Oregon
6. Georgia
7. Texas
8. Texas A&M
9. Clemson
10. LSU
11. Florida State
12. Oklahoma
13. Boston College
14. Michigan
15. South Carolina
16. Rutgers
17. North Carolina
18. Virginia Tech
19. Baylor
20. Florida
21. Arkansas
22. Mississippi State
23. West Virginia
24. Iowa State
25. Stanford