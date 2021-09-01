Boston College Remains Top 25 in SI All American Team Recruiting Rankings

The recruiting experts at SI All American (Sports Illustrated's national recruiting site) have released their 2022 team rankings for college football recruiting. For the second month in a row, Boston College is ranked 13th in the country. The analysts describe the haul as such "The Eagles have the ACC's biggest recruiting class and it has strong depth and premium positions addressed within, including talent in the trenches and in the secondary."



The Eagles have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight commits since the campus was allowed to have recruits visit including: RB Alex Broome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. They also have some higher ranked recruits like QB Peter Delaportas, WR Joseph Griffin and Ismael Zamor and DL K'Wan Williams.

Recruits such as Clinkscales, Barfield and Broome have already begun their senior season and have put up gawdy numbers. To start the season Barfield had a five touchdown game, while last week Broome had six touchdowns.

On Thursday's episode of Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast we will be interviewing Edwin Kolenge. Make sure to subscribe as we will continue to speak with Class of '22 recruits.

The SI All American Top 25 is as follows.

1. Penn State

2. Notre Dame

3. Alabama

4. Ohio State

5. Oregon

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Texas A&M

9. Clemson

10. LSU

11. Florida State

12. Oklahoma

13. Boston College

14. Michigan

15. South Carolina

16. Rutgers

17. North Carolina

18. Virginia Tech

19. Baylor

20. Florida

21. Arkansas

22. Mississippi State

23. West Virginia

24. Iowa State

25. Stanford