SI All American Sees Potential In BC's Latest Commitments

John Garcia looks at two of BC's newest commitments and talks about what they mean for the future of the program

Over the weekend Boston College hosted an impressive crop of '23, '24 and '25 recruits. Less than 24 hours after the official end to the visit, BC landed a pair of recruits in '23 EDGE Jordan Mayer and '23 DL Eryx Daugherty. SI All American's John Garcia weighed on Tuesday to discuss the recent additions in Chestnut Hill. For a Boston College squad that is looking to continue to retool their defensive line, these were two important additions.

Mayer, a three star defender comes to BC with offers from West Virginia, Rutgers and Duke along with a host of Group of 5 programs. While Daugherty had an offer from Maryland and other smaller schools.

Jordan Mayer, EDGE, Clairton, PA

Around the same time Daugherty popped for BC, the pass rusher pledge to the Eagles came in via Jordan Mayer. Another two-way prospect, with tight end moonlighting on the resume, Mayer will be expected to play outside of the BC front with length and a strong first step in his game. The rising-senior can win with speed and/or counter with power from out of a three or four-point stance. He also has experience working in space with success as an off-ball player at times for Jefferson Hills (Pa.) Thomas Jefferson High School. At 6'4", 235 pounds, Mayer has the chance to become a pass rushing specialist or potentially build into a hybrid role with principles on the outside and inside alike. BC is up to five verbal commitments in the class and the haul on the defensive front over the weekend helps to lessen the impact of losing edge Boubacar Traore from the commitment list 10 days ago.

Eryx Daugherty - Interior Defensive Lineman- Bloomfield Hills (MI)

When a program gets a coveted prospect on campus and he wraps up his recruitment while in town, it's seemingly a bit sweeter for the coaching staff. It enables them to celebrate with said recruit and his family, something Jeff Hafley and company were able to accomplish with Daugherty, the two-way Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice lineman, on Saturday. Well put together at 6'4", 285 pounds or so, the Michigan native is a balanced defender with prowess versus the run and the pass. Thrown in plus athleticism, a strong lower half and consistent motor and there is a fit in the program's aggressive defensive scheme.

Boston College currently has five recruits in the Class of '23. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson of Texas, who also visited the school last weekend, along with the Catholic Memorial (MA) duo of WR Jaeden Skeete and RB Datrell Jones.

