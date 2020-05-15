BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Newest Offer '22 OL Sullivan Weidman Loves That Boston College is Local

A.J. Black

Boston College recently offered a series of local recruits including offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman out of Brookline, MA

BC Bulletin spoke with with Weidman shortly after his offer from Boston College.

Currently a three star recruit recruit and the third ranked recruit out of Massachusetts in 2022, Weidman's profile is already beginning to soar. According to the sophomore he already holds offers from UMass, Michigan, Nebraska, Syracuse, Virginia, Pitt, and of course Boston College. When he received his offer from offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, Weidman said "I was very excited that they offered me."

Even though he is only a sophomore, Weidman knows what he is looking for in a program. "I am looking for a program that will provide me with an elite football experience, and a school that will prepare me for life after football." The Boston College coaches made an impact because "The new staff seems like they bring a great mentality and new attitude to the program."

One of the biggest questions with local recruits is whether or not they want to stay local. Earlier this week Boston College High School offensive tackle Erik Russell committed to Wake Forest because he wanted to go to school a little further away for home. This does not seem to be a factor for Weidman. "I love the fact that BC is local." he told BC Bulletin. 

Only a sophomore, Weidman is already 6'5 300 pounds, meaning he will have the frame to be a sizable offensive lineman. He plays mostly offensive tackle now, and given his size will probably play the same position in college. His film shows a young man that already has some of the tools to be a successful lineman. He's big and very strong, and is seen in his film flattening almost everyone he is lined up against. 

Sullivan Weidman is an exciting local recruit, but won't be making any decisions any time soon. He currently likes all the schools that have offered him, and will be taking his time to make his decision.  

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news around Sullivan Weidman. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Martin Jarmond Reportedly a Finalist for UCLA AD Job

Could Martin Jarmond already be on the move? According to an LA Times report he could be a finalist for the open UCLA job.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

'22 DB Terian Williams Sees Hafley Building ACC Championship Caliber Team

Boston College jumped out with an offer to a Georgia defensive back with a BC connection. Read all about it below.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Reviewing the Selections

A review of our All Quarter Century Team selections and the pondering of a question that you won't want to miss.

A.J. Black

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Special Teams

As we conclude our Quarter Century Team, here are our selections for special teamers.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Busy Offering Six Local Recruits on Monday

The Boston College staff was busy with local offers on Monday, read about who they offered below

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 8 For Georgia DE Ozzie Hoffler

The Eagles are in an impressive list for a defensive end out of Georgia

A.J. Black

'21 Defensive Back Austin Cartwright "Grateful" For Boston College Offer

Boston College recently offered Austin Cartwright a defensive back from Baltimore. Read what the sophomore had to say about the Eagles in our interview.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Georgia DB Josh Moore Releases His Top Six

BC is in some impressive company, as Moore plans out his final group of schools

A.J. Black

Boston College All Quarter Century Team: Safeties

Boston College have had some good safeties the past few years, these two were the best.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Local OT Erik Russell Commits To Wake Forest Over Boston College

Russell broke down why he chose the Demon Deacons.

A.J. Black