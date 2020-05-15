Newest Offer '22 OL Sullivan Weidman Loves That Boston College is Local

Boston College recently offered a series of local recruits including offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman out of Brookline, MA

BC Bulletin spoke with with Weidman shortly after his offer from Boston College.

Currently a three star recruit recruit and the third ranked recruit out of Massachusetts in 2022, Weidman's profile is already beginning to soar. According to the sophomore he already holds offers from UMass, Michigan, Nebraska, Syracuse, Virginia, Pitt, and of course Boston College. When he received his offer from offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, Weidman said "I was very excited that they offered me."

Even though he is only a sophomore, Weidman knows what he is looking for in a program. "I am looking for a program that will provide me with an elite football experience, and a school that will prepare me for life after football." The Boston College coaches made an impact because "The new staff seems like they bring a great mentality and new attitude to the program."

One of the biggest questions with local recruits is whether or not they want to stay local. Earlier this week Boston College High School offensive tackle Erik Russell committed to Wake Forest because he wanted to go to school a little further away for home. This does not seem to be a factor for Weidman. "I love the fact that BC is local." he told BC Bulletin.

Only a sophomore, Weidman is already 6'5 300 pounds, meaning he will have the frame to be a sizable offensive lineman. He plays mostly offensive tackle now, and given his size will probably play the same position in college. His film shows a young man that already has some of the tools to be a successful lineman. He's big and very strong, and is seen in his film flattening almost everyone he is lined up against.

Sullivan Weidman is an exciting local recruit, but won't be making any decisions any time soon. He currently likes all the schools that have offered him, and will be taking his time to make his decision.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news around Sullivan Weidman.

