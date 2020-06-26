'22 OT Taj White "Feels Blessed" After Boston College Offer

Recently Boston College was on the recruiting trail again, as they reached out to and offered '22 offensive tackle Taj White.

White, is a 6'5 270 pound tackle out of Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, New Jersey. He currently does not have a rating on 247sports (not uncommon for '22 players), but has put together a solid early list of schools interested in him. He currently holds offers from BC, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Rutgers. BC Bulletin spoke with White about his recent BC offer and where he stands in his recruitment.

White received his offer after a conversation with wide receiver Coach Joe Dailey (who also recruits New Jersey). "I felt very blessed and I had found out because I had a great talk with Coach Dailey." The conversation talked a lot about what BC liked about White's game. According to the recruit, Dailey explained that "He stated that he like my frame and the way I move for my size."

The background of the Boston College coaches caught White's eye. He told BC Bulletin he was impressed with the staff because they are "great coaches with NFL experience so they know what it takes to be at the next level." It sounds like White's ideal program might align with BC as well as he stated he is looking for "just a great coaching staff, academics, and a family oriented place."

White's highlight reel showcases a big offensive tackle that can handle opposing defenses easily. He is clearly one of the biggest players on the field at all time, and uses his size and power to neutralize his target. Given that he is only a rising junior, it will be interesting to see if he continues to grow even more both physically and on the field.

Boston College is a school that Taj White would like to visit, and expects to do so when it is safe. BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news around Taj White.

