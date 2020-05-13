'22 DB Terian Williams Sees Hafley Building ACC Championship Caliber Team

Boston College has been busy in Georgia lately, this time offering 2022 defensive back Terian Williams from Loganville.

Williams is an impressive defensive back with no star rating of yet, but an offer sheet that shows a player that could easily become a four star recruit. BC Bulletin spoke with Williams shortly after his Boston College offer.

According to the sophomore he already holds offers from Boston College , Pittsburgh, Kentucky, FSU, Florida, Tennessee, Central Michigan, Rutgers, Minnesota, LSU, Iowa State, Akron, Florida Atlantic University, and South Carolina. He also has an extensive list of other big schools who have shown interest in him, and could potentially offer him at some point.

Boston College recently announced a new engineering program, which is important for Williams. He told BC Bulletin, "I’m looking for a school that has a good engineering program, a place that feels like home. I want to go somewhere that if I weren’t a student/athlete I would still attend. A school where I can be challenged academically, spiritually and grow as a person."

Williams has an interesting connection to Boston College, his cousin is Myles Willis a running back for the Eagles from 2013-2016. He said that Willis "speaks highly of the school." The coaching staff has stood out to him as well. "It appears that Coach Hafley and his staff are doing an excellent job of recruiting the type of athletes that are needed to not just compete but win the ACC championship." he explained. "Coach Abdul-Rahim expressed to me how they were changing the culture."

Watching his tapes it's easy to see why the sophomore is getting so much attention. On defense his instincts are incredibly quick, and has the speed to make big plays as he explodes on the ball. His tape also shows a dynamic punt and kick returner, with great change of direction and speed out of the cut.

Only a sophomore, Williams is still in the very early stages of his recruitment. He is just getting to know the coaches and programs, and will need time before he makes his decision. He did say that he would like to visit Boston College when it is safe to do so.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the recruitment of Terian Williams.

