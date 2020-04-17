BCBulletin
'21 Mansfield Defensive End T.J. Guy Commits To Michigan

A.J. Black

Boston College target T.J. Guy, a defensive end out of Mansfield, Massachusetts committed to Michigan on Friday. 

This has been a long road for Guy whose journey has had many twists and turns in the past six months. Back in November, he made his first move, committing to Steve Addazio and the Eagles. But after Addazio was fired, and Jeff Hafley was hired, Guy announced that he was decommitting and opening his options. At the time he made it clear that Boston College was still a top choice for him, but this move also came around the time that Michigan offered. 

The loss of TJ Guy will sting for the new staff. He was clearly a priority for them, both from a talent and from the perspective of a local lens. Guy is an immense talent that will develop into a strong pass rusher, most likely from an interior position. 

Don Brown again has shown that he is a strong force in New England. Since leaving Boston College at the end of the 2015 season, he has brought Kwity Paye, Mike Sainristil, Louis Hanson, Tarik Black, Jack Stewart, Andrew Steuber, and Sean McKeon to Ann Arbor. It appears that it has got to the point where the Wolverines will get whomever Don Brown sets his eyes on in the New England area. 

For the Eagles, they only have Owen McGowan locked in from Massachusetts. Drew Kendall and Erik Russell are two other targets Hafley's staff will be focusing on as well. In terms of defensive ends, there are quite a few that BC is still actively recruiting including Ryheem Craig, Jason Onye, Kevin Gilliam and Kyran Montgomery. 

