BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Offers '22 Texas Linebacker Trevell Johnson

A.J. Black

Boston College continued to make in roads with the Class of 2022, offering '22 inside linebacker Trevell Johnson out of Arlington, Texas.

Johnson currently is not ranked by 247sports (not uncommon for the Class of 2022), and holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Buffalo, SMU and Ole Miss. The 6'0 200 pound sophomore currently attends Martin High School in Arlington. 

BC Bulletin chatted with Trevell Johnson about his Boston College offer, and to find out more about the recruit and his relationship with the Eagles. 

This process has been an invigorating experience for Johnson. Every time a school shows interest is something special to him. "Getting an offer is always exciting, and you’d think they get boring after a certain amount but it doesn’t." he told BC Bulletin. Because he is a sophomore he initiated the conversation with linebacker coach Sean Duggan and explained that  "we talked for a few minutes getting to know each other, and at the end he offered me a full scholarship to play at Boston College."

Johnson described what he is looking for in a program. "First and foremost good academics, a great community, a good fan base, and great facilities." He mentioned that the Eagles made a good first impression on him, especially his connection with Duggan, but he really won't know if BC will be a fit but "I won’t really get to know it until I get up there."

His film showcases a linebacker with very good speed. He chases down quick running backs in the flat, flies off the line of scrimmage and does it all with the power you would want out of a defender. A good, quick linebacker will find his way on to a team, and Johnson has the talent to play at a good program. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news regarding Trevell Johnson. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College and Ohio State Football Series Delayed Again

The Eagles and Buckeyes delay their series for the third time as it looks like the series may never happen.

A.J. Black

20 on '20: New Names to Watch Out for on Defense

A look at some other names that could be finding their way onto the field in 2020.

A.J. Black

NCAA Approves New Practice Schedules For Football, Basketball and Other Sports

The NCAA approved a few new policies that will help get college sports back off the ground after they were halted by COVID19

A.J. Black

Boston College Make Offer To '22 Playmaker Treyveon Longmire

Out of Kentucky comes an offer to a true playmaker that should excite the Eagles fanbase.

A.J. Black

Six Boston College Commits Receive Ratings On 247sports.com

The previously unranked Eagles now have their star rankings, and one is very close to a four star.

A.J. Black

20 on '20: Impact Freshmen This Upcoming Season

Looking at the true freshman to see who could be immediately could become contributors for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 16, 2020

A look at some of the newest offers that Boston College gave out over the past 24 hours.

A.J. Black

20 on '20: The Quarterback Situation

There is a huge question mark hanging over Boston College and that is the eligibility of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. What do the Eagles do if his waiver isn't approved.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Former BC Tight End Pete Mitchell Nominated For College Football Hall of Fame

BC has one player nominated for the Hall of Fame, and it is former tight end Pete Mitchell.

A.J. Black

'22 Offensive Tackle Trevyon Green Sees Relationship Growing With Boston College

A huge offensive tackle out of Virginia receives a Boston College offer and we caught up with him to talk about it.

A.J. Black