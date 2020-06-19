Boston College Offers '22 Texas Linebacker Trevell Johnson

Boston College continued to make in roads with the Class of 2022, offering '22 inside linebacker Trevell Johnson out of Arlington, Texas.

Johnson currently is not ranked by 247sports (not uncommon for the Class of 2022), and holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Buffalo, SMU and Ole Miss. The 6'0 200 pound sophomore currently attends Martin High School in Arlington.

BC Bulletin chatted with Trevell Johnson about his Boston College offer, and to find out more about the recruit and his relationship with the Eagles.

This process has been an invigorating experience for Johnson. Every time a school shows interest is something special to him. "Getting an offer is always exciting, and you’d think they get boring after a certain amount but it doesn’t." he told BC Bulletin. Because he is a sophomore he initiated the conversation with linebacker coach Sean Duggan and explained that "we talked for a few minutes getting to know each other, and at the end he offered me a full scholarship to play at Boston College."

Johnson described what he is looking for in a program. "First and foremost good academics, a great community, a good fan base, and great facilities." He mentioned that the Eagles made a good first impression on him, especially his connection with Duggan, but he really won't know if BC will be a fit but "I won’t really get to know it until I get up there."



His film showcases a linebacker with very good speed. He chases down quick running backs in the flat, flies off the line of scrimmage and does it all with the power you would want out of a defender. A good, quick linebacker will find his way on to a team, and Johnson has the talent to play at a good program.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news regarding Trevell Johnson.

