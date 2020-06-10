Linebacker Trevin Wallace Is A Real Steal For Boston College

On Tuesday, Boston College landed linebacker Trevin Wallace a 2021 linebacker from Wayne County, Georgia. At first glance he doesn't appear to be an overly exciting recruit. If you just focus on his 247sports or Rivals recruiting statistic you would see a junior with a handful of solid offers, but no star rankings. However there is much more to Wallace than meets the eye.

I've talked to multiple people about the recruit and there is a lot to be excited about. He has measurables that are off the charts, one source told me that he could be have some of the best for a linebacker in the country. Another was blown away by his athleticism and ability. Combine these metrics with a defensive minded coach like Jeff Hafley and his staff who can transform him, and you can see why Trevin Wallace could be special.

There are a few reasons why Trevin Wallace's recruiting hasn't blown up with bigger programs or on recruiting sites. One, Wallace only played in four games last season. Therefore his stats and film are limited, and there is less chance for bigger programs to get acquainted to him. Also he is a quieter player, one that doesn't do a lot of bragging on Twitter and social media. As odd as it seems, the more "online" you are with your offers/visits/etc the more attention you get from the recruiting sites which in turn leads to bigger offers.

So where could Wallace's recruiting go? Almost every source I talked to agreed that his recruitment will soon "blow up", with bigger schools trying to jump in and flip him from Boston College. He already has offers from Auburn, Illinois and NC State, but don't be surprised if he receives more offers. Secondly, ignore the star rating for now. There is a good chance that by the time Trevin Wallace signs his paperwork he could be a four star recruit.

Wallace is an incredible recruit, and one of the most exciting in Boston College's class. It may not show it on paper, but mark my word, he could be one of the true gems of the Class of 2021.

